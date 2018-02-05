Registered Nurse

Show your care and compassion for your community and join the Adventist HealthCare family as a Psychiatric nurse. Our team of nurses is proud of the AHC commitment that cares for a patient's physical, mental, and spiritual health.

As a nurse supervisor, your job is to oversee the patients and their care through supervising the staff on the shift. At Adventist HealthCare our job is to care for you. We do this by offering:

1. Work life balance through non rotating shifts

2. Recognition and rewards for professional expertise

3. Free parking

4. Financial support for certifications

5. Reduced tuition at partnering universities

Our nurse's passion is reflected in both our patient satisfaction scores and quality outcomes. Join Adventist HealthCare, and take your passion for Psychiatric nursing and your experience as a Psych nurse to Adventist Behavioral Health, located in Rockville, MD.

In addition to Psych nursing experience, and supervising experience, we will need you to be licensed as an RN in Maryland - or other Nurse Licensure Compact state - and have your American Heart Association BLS certification.

Join the Adventist Healthcare Nursing team today! Apply now to be considered.

If you'd like to learn more about what it's like to work for Adventist HealthCare, we invite you to cut and paste this link in to your browser and watch a short video about being an Adventist HealthCare nurse: https://youtu.be/uWhhTJGVicU

To qualify you must have a Maryland nursing license or approved compact state, a valid CPR card from the American Heart Association.

You must also have a strong psych background and supervisory experience.

The responsibilities include:

-Coordinating the unit's nursing staff

-Attend treatment planning rounds to provide nursing support to formulation of treatment plan.

-Carries out the personnel management activities associated with direct staff supervision, including screening and selection, orientation training and development, performance management and employee relations functions.

-Maintains designated lines of authority.

-Performs and supervises direct patient care as required.

-Works within budgetary constraints to include staffing, use of overtime and use of supplies and equipment.

Join the Adventist Healthcare Nursing team today! Apply now to be considered.

To learn more about this opportunity contact: Lisa Leifheit at

301-956-7041

.

Apply online to be considered or submit your resume directly to our department at: lleifhei@adventisthealthcare.com

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.