We are a non-profit network of healthcare providers based in Rockville, Maryland. At Adventist HealthCare, you will find a clear passion for caring for the whole person and a progressive faith-based mission. Pursue Excellence. Practice with Compassion.

Work Schedule

Three 07:00 to 19:30 shifts that includes shifts every third weekend

Responsibilities

The Unit Support Coordinator supports departmental operations by providing effective and timely communications, maintaining a clean, safe and orderly work environment, maintaining data and related records, and by performing clerical and other support services as directed.

Under the direction of the charge nurse and staff nurse, performs secretarial and clerical duties associated with the clinical functioning of a unit.

Responsible for processing physician orders, communication, and other general duties.

Qualifications

High school diploma / GED

At least 1 year experience working in a hospital or doctors office.

Basic knowledge of medical terminology required.

Proficient in PC, Internet and email required.

Strong communication and organizational skills

Training in data entry of clinical systems preferred.

Benefits

Adventist HealthCare offers employees a comprehensive benefits package including company paid time off, life insurance, short term and long term disability. In addition, Adventist HealthCare makes generous contributions towards employee health insurance, dental, vision and retirement plan benefits. A variety of voluntary benefits are also available including Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) and Long-Term Care insurance (LTC).

