Adventist Healthcare

Compounds and dispenses medications according to physician or authorized medical practitioner's prescription or written orders. Evaluates drugs prescribed for appropriateness of dose, therapeutic efficacy, allergy, drug interaction, and contraindications. Consults with physician as needed. Advises patient concerning use of prescription. Procures, packages, and stores pharmaceuticals. Requires B.S. or pharm. degree in Pharmacy and state licenser.

Responsibilities

Responsible for review and entering medication orders accurately and according to departmental standards.

Profiles and dispenses medication after checking appropriate parameters, including but not limited to allergies, therapeutic class duplication, incompatibility and recommended therapeutic dosage range. Profiles only those orders that are complete and accurate.

Oversees the process of medication preparation, packaging and distribution by technicians for accuracy and safety.

Contacts physicians and other appropriate health care givers in case of order clarification and notifies the related persons of any change and/or delay of treatment due to unavailability or other reasons.

Ensures aseptic and safe handling techniques are employed by technicians in preparation of partnered medications.

Fulfills goals set by Director on department's criteria indicators in the designated patient care areas such as reducing length of stay, drug cost/patient/day, medication delivery, turnaround time etc.

Monitors physician orders in designated patient care areas for drug toxicity and consult physicians for dose adjustment based on patient specific parameters (i.e., pharmacokinetics).

Conducts targeted drug utilization evaluation under supervision of Clinical Coordinator or Director.

Responsible for meeting goals developed by Clinical staff to investigate and document adverse drug reactions (ADR) in his/her designated area.

Responsible for providing drug information and in-service education to health care providers as requested.

Provides consults for patients during their hospital stay and prior to discharge about their medications and problems expected, as requested by the medical and nursing staffs. Also demonstrates knowledge and skills to provide care appropriate to the age of patients served on the unit by pharmaceutical care guidelines.

Contacts physician and other health care providers for clarification of medication orders as required.

Documents all clinical activities in the hospitals clinical intervention reporting system (SPIN).

Qualifications Potential candidate should have:

One (1) year of hospital experience, computer knowledge (preferred)

Ability to supervise non-professional personnel; and must be able to stand for long periods of time as well as work all shift when on call.

Candidate must also be able to work on any shift as needed and have the ability to demonstrate knowledge and skills necessary to provide care appropriate to the age of the patients served on the assigned unit.

Degree should be from a college of Pharmacy accredited by the American Council on

Pharmaceutical Education.

License should be current and in good standing.

Bachelor of Science Degree Pharmacy, Maryland Pharmacy Doctor (P.D.) License

Work Schedule

In this limited part time role you will work 8 hours a week.

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Learn More

Cut and paste this link into your web browser

http://www.indeed.com/cmp/Adventist-Healthcare