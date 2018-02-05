Adventist Healthcare

Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center is located in the heart of Montgomery County, Maryland (just outside of Washington DC). We provide a range of health services to the community such as high-risk obstetrical care, cardiac and vascular care, oncology services, orthopedic care, surgical services, emergency and pediatric care. Join our dynamic TEAM of Case Management professionals, where our patient satisfaction ratings reflect our dedication to having the best outcomes, while providing our patient's an extraordinary experience.

In this role, the Social Worker provides psychosocial assessments, supportive intervention, resources, and follow-up to patients and their families. Coordinates transitions of care in collaboration with the interdisciplinary team to achieve safe and timely discharges to a variety of care settings.

The ideal candidate will possess a minimum of a Master of Social Work from college or university accredited by the Council of Social Work Education, active Maryland Social Worker license- LCSW, current American Heart Association BLS/ CPR certification, 2 years experience in medical social work environment and Oncology Social Work Certification (AOSW) preferred, or willingness to apply when eligible.

Work Schedule

Per Diem day shift schedule (8am - 5pm) during the weekdays and weekend.

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

