Take your passion for Case Management and your experience as a Registered Nurse to Shady Grove Medical Center, where community still matters. Adventist HealthCare still remains as one of the largest provider of charity care and community benefit in Montgomery County. We are currently seeking a PRN RN Case Manager to work in our acute care facility, located in Rockville, MD.

Qualified candidates will possess a minimum of a Bachelor's degree from an accredited program, licensure as an RN in the state of Maryland, current American Heart Association BLS/CPR certification, at least 5 years of recent case management experience in a hospital setting and utilization review experience.

PRN during the week (8am - 5pm) and occasional weekends with one major holiday and one minor required.

