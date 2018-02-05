Work Schedule

FT, 40 hours per week, day shift with no weekend requirement

Responsibilities

Care. Compassion. Community. Bring your passion and your experience as an Infection Control RN to Washington Adventist Hospital in Takoma Park! We are currently recruiting for an experienced Level II Practitioner to work full-time. As essential participants in the health care delivery system, Infection Control Practitioners support policy and procedure development,

management of critical data, epidemiological analysis, and reporting of infection data, product

evaluation, staff education, monitoring for environmental and practice compliance, facilitation of the

Infection Control Committee and management of infection control personnel.

Qualified candidates will possess a minimum of a Masters degree in Nursing, Microbiology or Medical Technology, licensure as an RN in the state of Maryland, at least 5 years of direct infection control experience, Certification in Infection Control (CIC), and knowledge of OSHA, JC, CDC, and other applicable local, state, and federal regulations and guidelines related to infection control.

