Adventist Healthcare

- A premier healthcare system

- A compassionate mission of healing

- Dynamic Maryland/Washington D.C. market

We are a non-profit network of healthcare providers based in Rockville, Maryland. At Adventist HealthCare, you will find a clear passion for caring for the whole person and a progressive faith-based mission. Pursue Excellence. Practice with Compassion.

Qualifications:

Licensed Maryland MSW or LCPC preferred.

Familiarity with the continuum of care.

College level reading, writing and math skills

Assessment and intervention skills.

Familiar with cllinical terminology.

Knowledge of SMV I criteria

CPR certification, Experience in a Behavioral Health setting required

Ability to deal with crisis and potentially, combative patients while maintaining personal and emotional equilibrium.

Basic data entry skills required and preference for basic computer skills.

Knowledge of patient rights and laws pertaining to mental health.

Responsibilities:

Responds to telephone and face-to-face inquiries from persons seeking mental health

care or information about mental health-related services.

Conducts clinical assessments, refers to appropriate level of care, and facilitates admissions when appropriate.

Demonstrates effective verbal and written communication skills necessary for the efficient

operation of the department and organization.

Stays abrwast of organizations programs and services.

Assists director in training activities and other special projects asassigned.

Establishes and maintains effective working relationship with supervisor, co-workers, physicians, and staff of other departments.

Establishes and maintains positive relationships with patients, physicians, allied health

professionals, and all referral sources.

Work Schedule

This is a per diem position requiring flexibility Monday - Sunday, day evening and possibly overnight.

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Learn More

Cut and paste this link into your web browser

http://www.indeed.com/cmp/Adventist-Healthcare