Adventist Healthcare

- A premier healthcare system

- A compassionate mission of healing

We are a non-profit network of healthcare providers based in Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD. At Adventist HealthCare, you will find a clear passion for caring for the whole person and a progressive faith-based mission. Pursue Excellence. Practice with Compassion.

Work Schedule

Day Shift PRN

Responsibilities

Performs clinical assessment in the emergency room setting,

Following clinical assessments, refers to appropriate level of care, and/or facilitates admissions when appropriate.

Demonstrates effective verbal and written communication skills necessary for the efficient

operation of the department and organization.

Stays current of organizations programs and services.

Assists director in training activities and other special projects asassigned.

Establishes and maintains effective working relationship with supervisor, co-workers, physicians, and staff of other departments.

Establishes and maintains positive relationships with patients, physicians, allied health

professionals, and all referral sources.

Qualifications:

Master's level degree in relevant field required

Licensed Maryland MSW or LCPC preferred.

Familiarity with the continuum of care.

Assessment and intervention skills.

CPR certification, experience in a behavioral health setting required.

Ability to deal with crisis and potentially combative patients while maintaining personal and emotional equilibrium.

Knowledge of patient rights and laws pertaining to mental health.

Salary based on years of relevant experience.

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Learn More

Cut and paste this link into your web browser

http://www.indeed.com/cmp/Adventist-Healthcare