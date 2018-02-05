Adventist Healthcare

In an effort to improve patient safety, Adventist HealthCare supports a Just Culture. This atmosphere of accountability promotes the identification of human error (mistake), at-risk behavior (behavioral choice that increases risk) and reckless behavior (disregard for risk). The goal is to maintain a culture for learning, safe systems and well managed behavioral choices.

Assists the pharmacist by filling physician orders. The order filling includes: IV manufacturing, topical medication compounding, unit dose medication repackaging which includes appropriate labeling, record keeping, medication cart filling, medication delivery to the nursing units, etc. All duties should be performed in an accurate and timely manner.

EDUCATION/TRAINING REQUIREMENTS

High School Diploma

Computer Skills

Must be comfortable and professional in communicating with their customers

Hospital experience a plus

Certified Pharmacy Technician certificate needed for Technician II Status

Ability to multi-task in a very busy environment

Work Schedule

In this limited part time role, your hours will vary.

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

