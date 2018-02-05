Adventist Healthcare

This position reports directly to the Chief Radiation Therapist and Director of Cancer Care Services. Provides clinical services according to radiology practice standards and administers sound patient care practice according to hospital and department policies and procedures, to ensure the safety of the patients. Effectively demonstrates radiation/safety for patients, staff and self as outlined in department protocols and regulatory guidelines. Complete ancillary tasks to ensure efficient and consistent departmental operations.

LICENSES, CERTIFICATIONS, and/or REGISTRATIONS:

Valid Maryland State License in Radiation Therapy

Valid ARRT certification in Radiation Therapy

Valid BLS certification

EDUCATION:

Field of Study Required: Radiation Therapy

Required: High school + Certificate in Radiation Therapy required or Associates Degree in Radiation therapy

Preferred: BS in Radiation Therapy

Required: 0-2 years experience as therapist in a radiation therapy department with experience in linear accelerators and patient simulation.

Work Schedule

This full time position is Monday -Friday 8:00-4:30pm. This position is required to be on call on Saturday and Sunday. This on-call schedule rotates.

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

