We are a non-profit network of healthcare providers based in Rockville, Maryland. At Adventist HealthCare, you will find a clear passion for caring for the whole person and a progressive faith-based mission. Pursue Excellence. Practice with Compassion.

This position works Monday through Friday, 8a - 5 p in our Silver Spring location.

Looking for experienced Performance Improvement Nurse with experience in home health preferred. Experience needed in chart audits for quality and content with documentation, knowledge in Medicare Regulations and COP's preferred, Working knowledge of survey and certification requirements, CHAP preferred, but knowledge of survey processes required. Working knowledge of OASIS and Coding Concepts. Certification preferred. Knowledge of lean six sigma concepts preferred. Comprehensive knowledge of Microsoft office products with focus on Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

