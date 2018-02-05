Adventist Healthcare

We are looking for a Program Assistant to organize our Integrative Medicine Program. You will support day to day operations by performing administrative task and clinical duties for the medical director and the educational program director to ensure high quality customer service for our patients.

As a Program Assistant to our IM program you will handle sensitive information confidentially. We are looking for someone with combine exceptional communication skills with an ability to perform behind the scenes tasks and be motivated to learn about a new exciting field of medicine called Integrative Medicine. Ultimately, you should be able to ensure our Integrative Medicine Program's smooth operation by accurately completing administrative and clinical tasks in a timely manner.

Must have an Associate's degree or higher and or certification from an accredited program; from either the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP), the Accrediting Bureau of Health Educations Schools (ABHES, American Medical Technologists (AMT) or National Center for Competency Testing ; years of experience will be considered in place of degree.

Perform administrative tasks, perform clinical duties, and excellent communication skills.

Work Schedule

In this full time position, you will work 8am-4:30pm.

