Responsibilities

The Well-being Account Manager will manage the relationship with company Wellness and EAP client customers. They will coordinate and monitor the programming and technical performance for multiple clients. Responsibilities also include identifying client goals and resources, consulting with client on best practices and developing customized strategic plans based on the unique goals and objectives of each client. Provides a high level of proactive service to support the retention of clients. Develops new business and expands product line. Ensures adherence to master plans and schedules, develops solutions to program problems, and directs work of others assigned to program from various departments. Ensures projects are completed on time and within budget. Stays current on trends for corporate wellness, EAP, regulatory changes and general market practices.

Qualifications

Bachelors Degree, Masters in Health Promotion Preferred

3 - 5 years of Multiple Account Management

EAP Hands On Knowledge

