Adventist Healthcare

- A premier healthcare system

- A compassionate mission of healing

We are a non-profit network of healthcare providers based in Rockville, Maryland. At Adventist HealthCare, you will find a clear passion for caring for the whole person and a progressive faith-based mission. Pursue Excellence. Practice with Compassion.

To qualify you must have:

High School Diploma

Pharmacy Tech certification

Computer Skills

Hospital experience a plus

Responsibilities:

Fills unit does medication carts accurately.

Mixes intravenous solutions (IVPBs, Syringes, LVPs, TPNs & Irrigations)

Makes daily patient medication cassette exchanges.

Checks expiration dates on medication inventory quarterly.

Maintains medication-dispensing areas as needed.

Delivers medications to the patient care areas.

Responds to pharmacy questions and requests as needed.

Returns discontinued medications to inventory.

Cleans areas in the department as needed.

Trains new employees.

Work Schedule

Work 8 hours each week and 1 weekend per month and as needed.

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Learn More

Cut and paste this link into your web browser

http://www.indeed.com/cmp/Adventist-Healthcare