Adventist Healthcare

- A premier healthcare system

- A compassionate mission of healing

- Dynamic Maryland/Washington D.C. market

We are a non-profit network of healthcare providers based in Rockville, Maryland. At Adventist HealthCare, you will find a clear passion for caring for the whole person and a progressive faith-based mission. Pursue Excellence. Practice with Compassion.

Work Schedule

Monday through Friday, one weekend every 8 to 12 weeks.

Responsibilities

The Clinical RN Preceptor will train, precept, and orient new hires within Adventist Home Health. This includes oversight and orientation to the delivery of safe, effective and coordinated care in accordance with agency policy and procedures including state, federal and accreditation requirements. Orients and supervises clinical staff throughout the 90 day introductory/probationary period.

Tobacco Statement

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.