Visiting RN Preceptor - Rockville
- Adventist HealthCare
- Rockville, MD
- Feb 05, 2018
- Mar 20, 2018
- Nurse
- Healthcare
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
We are a non-profit network of healthcare providers based in Rockville, Maryland. At Adventist HealthCare, you will find a clear passion for caring for the whole person and a progressive faith-based mission. Pursue Excellence. Practice with Compassion.
Monday through Friday, one weekend every 8 to 12 weeks.
The Clinical RN Preceptor will train, precept, and orient new hires within Adventist Home Health. This includes oversight and orientation to the delivery of safe, effective and coordinated care in accordance with agency policy and procedures including state, federal and accreditation requirements. Orients and supervises clinical staff throughout the 90 day introductory/probationary period.
We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.
