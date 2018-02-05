Adventist Healthcare

- A premier healthcare system

- A compassionate mission of healing

- Dynamic Maryland/Washington D.C. market

We are a non-profit network of healthcare providers based in Rockville, Maryland. At Adventist HealthCare, you will find a clear passion for caring for the whole person and a progressive faith-based mission. Pursue Excellence. Practice with Compassion.

Responsibilities



The Environmental Services Manager is responsible for assigning duties to the environmental services team during shifts, inspecting all work, and investigating complaints regarding housekeeping service and/or equipment. The Environmental Services Manager trains team members, purchases housekeeping supplies, monitors inventory, screens applicants, and sits on the interview panel when interviewing potential new hires.



* Investigates complaints regarding housekeeping service and equipment and takes appropriate action.

* Conducts orientation training and in-service training to explain policies, work procedures, and to demonstrate use and maintenance of equipment.

* Inventories stock to ensure adequate supplies.

* Conducts inspections to ensure assigned duties are completed by team members.

* Makes recommendations to improve service and ensure more efficient operation.

* Performs cleaning duties in cases of emergency or staff shortage.

* Examines building to determine need for repairs or replacement of furniture or equipment, and makes recommendations to management.

* Participates in new hire interviews and provides feedback on candidates.

* Makes recommendations to the Operations Manager about team member performance for promotion, transfer, discipline, and dismissal

* Participates in the annual performance evaluation cycle by providing feedback on team members performance.

Qualifications:

* High School diploma or G.E.D certificate, some college preferred

* At least three (3) years of environmental services/housekeeping experience

* Minimum one (1) year supervisory experience, preferably in a hospital housekeeping/environmental services setting

* Effective at listening to, understanding, and clarifying the concerns and issues raised by coworkers and customers

* Strong organizational and time management skills

* Ability to lead/coach team members

* Proficient in English, both verbal & written.

* Strong written and oral communication skills.

* Able to convey information and ideas to a diverse group

Benefits

Adventist HealthCare offers employees a comprehensive benefits package including company paid time off, life insurance, short term and long term disability. In addition, Adventist HealthCare makes generous contributions towards employee health insurance, dental, vision and retirement plan benefits. A variety of voluntary benefits are also available including Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) and Long-Term Care insurance (LTC).

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.