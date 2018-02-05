Adventist Healthcare

Responsibilities

Adventist HealthCare (AHC) will have a well-trained workforce appropriately certified and competent to provide the level of care and professional support required across all service areas.

AHC will have a custom or tailored Learning and Professional Development program that reflects the shared priorities of the organization.

AHC will leverage the best learning tools and delivery mechanism to ensure accelerated learning and development.

1. Creates a work environment that meets staff and organizational needs.

2. Provides guidance and direction that moves the team towards common or shared goals with available resources that support organizational mission and goals.

3. Develops and monitors cost controls to utilize time, material and personnel resources in an effective and efficient manner.

4. Conducts needs assessments and devises training plans for meeting the educational needs and requirements of AHC leadership and employees.

5. Develops a well-integrated learning and development program in collaboration with key partners including the Clinical Standards Board, Chief Nursing Executives, Director(s) of Education, Compliance Officer and Human Resources professionals etc.

6. Explores and assess service needs, establishes and implements long and short-term objectives that are consistent with the organization's mission, vision, values and goals.

7. Determines the best method(s) for training delivery tools/modalities (i.e., online, classroom, communities of practices, etc.) that support the effective delivery of courses delivered by staff and clients.

8. Utilizes all aspects of the performance evaluation process to help staff best fulfill their objectives, goals, and goals approach

9. Provides consultation and communication with AHC leaders regarding learning technologies.

10. Develops and manages relationships with colleges and universities to ensure the workforce has access to a variety of professional development opportunities.

11. Develops partnerships with accrediting/certifying organizations to ensure the workforce meets credentialing requirements.

12. Provides consultation and communication to leaders regarding strategic learning initiatives for competency development.

13. Evaluates the outcomes related to learning technology programs.

14. Collaborates and facilitates competency development planning with AHC leaders.

15. Develops delivery systems to effectively and efficiently ensure the “up-skilling” and competence of clinical and non-clinical staff the system.

16. Promotes and oversees leadership development programs such as the Executive Fellowship Program, Emerging Leaders Program, and Executive Residency.

17. Provides talent management technology assessments to ensure best practices are used and systems are properly configured to meet organizational needs.

18. Manages the development and operation of programs in the Learning Management System.

19. Plans, develops, and evaluates learning management programs and infrastructure.

20. Manage Organizational Effectiveness staff in order to provide need-based interventions that enhance managers/leadership development and employee engagement.

21. Develops and executes a learning and professional development annual budget for assigned customers and service lines.

22. Develops and tracks learning dashboard metrics to ensure accountability for resources and budget.

23. Negotiates agreements (e.g. vendor, instructor, etc.) on behalf of AHC.

Qualifications

Master's degree in a clinical, education or related field is required. Certified Professionals in Learning and Performance (CPLP) are preferred.

7 - 10 years minimum clinical healthcare experience.

3 - 5 years experience in a supervisory or leadership role with a focus on various learning modalities.

Knowledgeable in the application of adult learning principles.

Full competency with Human Resources Information Systems including Talent Management (TMS) or Learning Management Systems (LMS). Ability to configure TMS/LMS to deliver process improvements and best-in-class solutions.

Prior experience with Workday highly preferred.

Excellent speaking and communication skills incorporating tact and a positive demeanor.

Project management experience with the ability to build and develop teams.

Proven track record in building and maintaining rapport at all levels of an organization across functions and entities.

Strong organizational planning and team leadership skills.

Strong customer service orientation, interpersonal skills and attention to detail.

Experience with evaluating and analyzing data.

Valid driver's license and car for travel to Adventist HealthCare facilities.

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

