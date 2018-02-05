Adventist Healthcare

- A premier healthcare system

- A compassionate mission of healing

- Dynamic Maryland/Washington D.C. market

We are a non-profit network of healthcare providers based in Rockville, Maryland. At Adventist HealthCare, you will find a clear passion for caring for the whole person and a progressive faith-based mission. Pursue Excellence. Practice with Compassion.

Work Schedule

Monday through Friday 06:00 to 14:30 with shifts every other weekend.

Responsibilities

Summary

As a Food Service Supervisor you will ensure that Adventist HealthCares standards are upheld by managing the daily operation of all areas of a hospital cafeteria. You will manage the dining room, kitchen and catering functions, ensuring that staff is trained on proper food preparation, kitchen safety techniques, and that they understand all health standards.

Responsibilities

* Manage and motivate employees to ensure superior customer service at all times.

* Ensure that food is prepared and served in the appropriate quantity and with the utmost quality.

* Ensure operations are in accordance with kitchen sanitation and safety standards.

* Handle inventory responsibilities including food orders and receipt.

* Deliver food during peak hours of operation.

* Perform administrative duties including required reports.

Qualifications

* A high school diploma; college degree is a plus

* At least 2 years of experience in restaurant supervision or management.

* ServSafe certification

* Basic computer skills and knowledge of Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel)

* Ability to be on one's feet at least 8 hours per day and lift up to 50 lbs.

* Strong written and verbal communication skills — clear and professional demeanor

* A personable, friendly and outgoing personality — must enjoy interacting with and servicing others

* Ability to lead, motivate, and manage employees

Benefits

Adventist HealthCare offers employees a comprehensive benefits package including company paid time off, life insurance, short term and long term disability. In addition, Adventist HealthCare makes generous contributions towards employee health insurance, dental, vision and retirement plan benefits. A variety of voluntary benefits are also available including Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) and Long-Term Care insurance (LTC).

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.