Registered Nurse

Care. Compassion. Community.

Take your passion for Nursing Research and your current acute care experience (2 years min) as a Research and Cardiovascular Nurse to Shady Grove Medical Center, located in the heart of Montgomery County, Maryland. We are proud of our commitment we have to care for our patient's mind, body, and spirit. Join our dynamic TEAM of professionals, where our patient satisfaction ratings reflect our dedication to having the best outcomes, while providing our patient's an extraordinary experience.

In addition to 2 years of Research and Cardiovascular nursing experience, we'll need you to be licensed as an RN in Maryland (or other Nurse Licensure Compact state) and have your American Heart Association BLS/ACLS certification.

Work Schedule

FT Days, 36 hours per week. minimal weekend hours

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

