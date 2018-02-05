Adventist Healthcare

Care. Compassion. Community. Show your care and compassion for your community and join the Adventist HealthCare family as a part-time Patient Care Technician at Washington Adventist Hospital in Takoma Park, MD! Our team is proud of the AHC commitment that cares for a patients' physical, mental, and spiritual health.

Work Schedule

Observation Unit

Part-time days and evenings - 16 hours per week + rotating weekends

Responsibilities

1. Assists with direct patient care procedures and related tasks.

2. Provides patients assistance with activities of daily living.

3. Identifies and responds promptly to patient needs.

4. Assists in providing orientation and instruction to patients.

5. Completes appropriate documentation in accordance with hospital standards.

6. Assists in patient transfer and transport.

7. Maintains a safe, clean and recuperative environment.

8. Communicates effectively with other health care providers to ensure continuity and coordination of care, appropriate care delivery, and to report changes in patients condition.

9. Supports departmental operations by assisting with clerical duties, supply and environment maintenance.

10. Participates in the orientation, training and evaluation of new staff.

Qualifications

* High School diploma or GED.

* Maryland CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) License REQUIRED

* AHA Healthcare Provider BLS by American Heart Association certification.

* Bilingual Spanish a plus

*Effective command of English language (spoken and written).

*Physical ability to meet job requirements of lifting, bending and turning.

*Experience in acute care clinical setting preferred.

*Computer skills preferred

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, Adventist HealthCare will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

Adventist HealthCare will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

Adventist HealthCare is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.