Under the supervision of the Therapeutic Nursery Program (TNP) Director, the TNP Assistant Director supports the TNP Director in the day to day management and oversight of the two TNP classrooms (Half and Full-day).

In collaboration with the TNP Director, develops and implements clinical and educational policies and procedures for relationship-based service delivery in the TNP including application and admission procedures; case management: implementation of the therapeutic interventions; and record keeping. Assures compliance with policies and procedures as mandate by contracts and various regulating bodies.

Develops and maintains therapeutic relationship with the children and parents/caregivers. Implements effective crisis intervention, including Crisis Prevention Intervention support for children and families.

Provides support to the TNP Director with TNP contract and licensure compliance in accordance with Maryland State regulations including Department of Human Resources, Child Care Administration, Child Care Licensing (COMAR 07.04.02) and the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, Mental Hygiene Regulations, Community Mental Health Programs - Therapeutic Nursery Programs (COMAR 10.21.18) and Maryland State Department of Education.

Provides administrative support for the program including reporting, monthly billing, time keeping and other tasks as needed. In conjunction with the Director, conducts annual performance appraisals consistent with the Centers performance appraisal system. Provides clinical supervision to staff, and ensures the supervision of students/trainees assigned to the TNP.

Assists with recruitment and recommends hiring, promotions and terminations with the TNP Director.

Assists with preparing and departmental meetings and oversees the development, implementation, and updating of the individual treatment plan and the treatment strategies to be used in the classroom.

In consultation with the TNP Director, develops program goals and objectives and prepares annual program plans and budget for the TNP. Monitors and assesses program performance and prepares an annual program evaluation report. In conjunction with the TNP Director, manages the program within the budget parameters.

Prepares and submits monthly statistical and information reports (e.g., program=s approval status and performance) to the County Contract Manger, upon approval of the Director. Responds to the County Contract Managers informational requests or inquiries in a timely fashion, as requested.

Provides reflective supervision to staff; Coordinates and provides in-service training and consultative activities for program staff as requested. Facilitates team process for cohesive and effective service delivery.

In the absence of the Director, conducts intake interviews with prospective clients and based upon the information available determines the eligibility and the appropriateness of a candidate for admission to the TNP.

Develops and maintains liaisons with other professionals and organizations in the community. Coordinates TNP services with other agencies providing services to child and/or family, as directed.

Contributes to the field of early childhood assessment and intervention through participation in professional meetings, including presentations at local and national conferences.

In conjunction with the TNP Director, prepares information and reports, as needed, and participates in grant writing and fund-raising activities.

Accesses Protected Health Information on a routine basis. Employee must comply with all privacy standards of the Lourie Center that include HIPAA, COMAR and others state and federal regulations as written in the Privacy Manual.

Qualifications

Masters degree in a mental health discipline or early childhood education field

Licensed as a Clinical Social Worker in the state of Maryland or educational equivalent

Extensive knowledge of child development, and mental health , especially with young children and families.

At least two years of progressively responsible experience in a mental health or educational setting, including clinical and supervisory/administrative responsibilities.

Strong administrative skills.

