Adventist Healthcare

Care. Compassion. Community.

Responsibilities

The Associate Vice President (AVP) of Human Resources leads the human capital management services and compliance within Shady Grove Medical Center's functional areas of talent acquisition, onboarding and orientation, compensation/classification, benefits, human resource information systems (HRIS), employee training and development, leadership and organizational development (LOD), change management, talent management, performance management, and employee relations. This is accomplished through both onsite management of the HR department and a partnership with HR leadership at the Support Center through a shared services model.

As a member of Shady Grove Medical Center's Presidents Council the AVP of HR will develop, plan, and implement HR initiatives and strategies that will support high employee engagement, customer service excellence, employee retention and other initiatives that align with senior leadership's strategic and operational objectives. He/she will also proactively build collaborative relationships with leaders and staff at all levels of the campus as well as with key stakeholders in the Adventist HealthCare system, and organizations in the greater community.

The AVP of HR plays an integral role in creating an environment and culture that supports Adventist HealthCares Mission and Values. Few positions play a greater role in establishing the values of Respect and Integrity within the foundation of how we manage our workforce to extend Gods care through the ministry of physical, mental, and spiritual healing.

Some of the essential duties are:

Partner with hospital leadership to both understand service line strategy as well as develop, define, and align HR priorities to support the achievement of these goals

Provide strategic guidance to the leadership

Develop and sustain productive partnerships with the HR Shared Services leaders to execute day-to-day HR activities

Serve senior leadership as a trusted advisor and thought partner

Drive workforce planning efforts to align with short and long-term business requirements

Implement and/or monitor HR metrics that measure process value, efficiency, and effectiveness

Maintain a working knowledge of relevant regulatory issues, professional and industry substantive codes, as well as federal and state laws and regulations and ensure compliance to all applicable

Manage the entity HR operational and staff budget

Recruits, develops and retains high-caliber employees in assigned areas and oversees recruitment to ensure a sufficient volume of quality hires

Ensures high level of patient satisfaction, employee satisfaction, physician satisfaction and financial success

Oversees entity Employee Health functions,compensation and benefits issues, Employee Relations and Employee Grievance process, in accordance with our mission, vision, and values

Qualifications

Bachelor's degree in Human Resources or related field. Masters Preferred.

Credential professional in an appropriate discipline of major responsibility, if applicable.

At least five years of management and healthcare experience, hospital experience preferred.

Acute care hospital experience a plus

PHR/SHRM-CP Certification preferred

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.