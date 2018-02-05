Sentara Healthcare - Leigh Hospital located inis currently recruiting for a Nursing Care Partner - Full-Time to work the Day shift.

Nursing Care Partners are unlicensed staff members who are accountable to, and work under the direct supervision of a professional nurse to implement delegated aspects of nursing care. Provide patient care, support the admissions and discharge process, and comply with patient safety practices under the direction of the professional nurse. Observe patients' physical, mental, and emotional conditions and report any change to the nursing.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Basic Life Support, Cert Patient Care Tech/Asst

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

One of the following programs is acceptable for Education: Sentara Care Partner Certificate Program, successful completion of a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program, National Certified Medical Assistant (NCMA), National Certified Patient Care Technician (NCPCT), Completion of US Navy Hospital Corps School, Current student enrolled in clinical program (e.g., RN, LPN, Respiratory or Physical Therapy). Current work experience within last three years as a PCT or Nursing Assistant. One year of health care experience preferred. AHA BLS certification within 90 days of hire.