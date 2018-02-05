Job Description:

VASCULAR ICU CRITICAL CARE INTERNSHIP

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Internship Start: April 6, 2018 or July 16, 2018

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital Internship Program is for experienced or new graduate Registered Nurse's who want to transition into a critical care vascular ICU area. It is a 16 week long competency based program that is tailored to fit the needs of an experienced nurse or a student based on their level of knowledge, skills, and experience.



Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, a 563-bed tertiary care facility, is one of just five Level 1 trauma centers in Virginia, the 2nd best hospital in the state of Virginia, home to the Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance, region's first Magnet® hospital and nationally ranked in two adult specialties on the US Weekly Best Hospital list.



Unit Description:

Silver Beacon Award for Excellence Winner!

Expanding from 9-beds to 16-beds in the Summer 2018!

Recovers and manages care to critically ill vascular, transplant, and med-surg population!

Case range from post-op vascular surgery, AAA repairs, and many more!

Nurse to patient ratio is 1 to 2!



Internship Specifics:

Full-time paid internship and nursing position!

16 positions are available!

Day, Night, and Weekend schedules available!

Must be willing to work 12 hour shifts!

Internship schedule rotates classroom and clinical hours!

Will participate in a Nurse Residency Program if you are a new graduate!

Position will be expected to start 2 weeks prior to internship start!



What will you need?

Graduate of an accredited nursing program.

Bachelor's degree in nursing preferred.

Experience in a specialty acute care area preferred.

Accepting four new graduate RNs.

Must have an active RN license.

Must have a current BLS certification through AHA.











