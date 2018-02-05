The Lactation Consultant focuses on helping breastfeeding women and their families define and achieve their breastfeeding goals by providing evidenced based care, customer service, and cultural sensitivity. Provides breastfeeding education to other health care professional team members, possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet lactation practice standards as required by International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners (IBLCE).

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree - PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT OR

RN-Associate's Degree

Experience

Required: Nursing - 1 year, Physician Assistant - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Physician Assistant, Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation, Speaking

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Position requires RN “or” PA. IBCLC must be obtained within two years of hire date. NRP (Neonatal Resuscitation Program-Sections 1-4 and 9) completion within 6 months of hire. Experience in perinatal setting preferred. BLS required within 90 days of hire. All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire.