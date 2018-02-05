LACTATION CONSULTANT
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Williamsburg, VA
- Posted
- Feb 05, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Consultant and Strategist
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree - PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT OR
RN-Associate's Degree
Experience
Required: Nursing - 1 year, Physician Assistant - 1 year
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Physician Assistant, Registered Nurse
Preferred: Basic Life Support
Skills
Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation, Speaking
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Position requires RN “or” PA. IBCLC must be obtained within two years of hire date. NRP (Neonatal Resuscitation Program-Sections 1-4 and 9) completion within 6 months of hire. Experience in perinatal setting preferred. BLS required within 90 days of hire. All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire.