REGISTERED NURSE
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Hampton, VA:Newport News, VA
- Posted
- Feb 05, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Home Health is seeking an experienced RN for our Skilled Nursing Team on the Greater Peninsula - Hampton, Virginia area.
This is a full-time, day shift position with excellent benefits and compensation.
Sign-on Bonus Available for Qualified RN!
Must have a minimum of one year RN experience.
BCLS required.
Chat on-line with our Home Health Recruiter on Mondays from 9-10 a.m.
Click on link below!
https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/sentara/s/4vzg4/next
The Registered Nurse develops, implements and evaluates plans of care for specific patient populations. Coordinates and collaborates with multidisciplinary team members to facilitate integrated and comprehensive care. Possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards as required by specific clinical areas.
Education Level
RN-Associate's Degree OR
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR
RN-Diploma (Non-degree)
Experience
Required: Nursing - 1 year
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Basic Cardiac Life Support, Registered Nurse
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Additional experience for specialty areas may be required. All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire.
External Posting Description
Full-time.
Day shift.