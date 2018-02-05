APC ACUTE CARE - NP
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Posted
- Feb 05, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Education Level
Master's Level Degree - NURSE PRACTITIONE
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Authorization to Prescribe, Basic Cardiac Life Support, Nurse Practitioner, Registered Nurse
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Speaking
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Previous experience in specialty area as Nurse Practitioner as determined by the Administrator/Medical Director of specialty area preferred. Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) required within one year of hire. The Mid-Level Practitioner maintains continuing education credits of as prescribed by licensing body and specific division and maintains prescriptive authority; acquires special clinical competencies as required by division; participates in quality assurance and utilization management activities; and assists with risk management functions.
