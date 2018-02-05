The Mid-Level Practitioner provides comprehensive primary care services, acute care services, and extended care services in the areas of nursing and medicine for individuals, their families, and communities. This care is provided within the Mid-Level Practitioner's specialty area(s), settings, and scope of practice. The Mid-Level Practitioner may assume the role of provider, clinical expert, educator, administrator, researcher, case manager and/or consultant.

Education Level

Master's Level Degree - NURSE PRACTITIONE

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Authorization to Prescribe, Basic Cardiac Life Support, Nurse Practitioner, Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Speaking

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Previous experience in specialty area as Nurse Practitioner as determined by the Administrator/Medical Director of specialty area preferred. Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) required within one year of hire. The Mid-Level Practitioner maintains continuing education credits of as prescribed by licensing body and specific division and maintains prescriptive authority; acquires special clinical competencies as required by division; participates in quality assurance and utilization management activities; and assists with risk management functions.