Child and Youth Program Assistant CY-01/02

Employer
USAJobs
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Mar 12, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Administrative
Industry
Government and Public Services, Federal
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
TRAVEL REQUIRED:

Occasional travel - Travel to on and off post locations may be required


RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No


KEY REQUIREMENTS:
  • Must be 18 years of age or older at time of appointment
  • At a minimum must have high school diploma or equivalent
  • Proof of education is required at time of application
  • Must be able to communicate in English, both orally and in writing
  • Satisfactory completion of physical examination is required
  • Able to lift and carry up to 40 lbs; walk, bend, stand on a routine basis
  • Good mental and physical health, freedom from communicable disease
  • Immunizations must be current including annual influenza vaccinations
  • Satisfactory completion of pre-employment background checks is required
  • Direct Deposit and Social Security Card are required
  • Completed and signed copy of our job application form (DA Form 3433) is required prior to entrance on duty
    • See Key Requirements for minimum Entry Level qualifications. To see additional information about higher paying level qualifications (Skill CY-01; Target CY-02) please click here.
    All qualified applicants will be referred based on minimum qualifications, however selections could occur for the highest level. (e.g. Target Level)

    This job does not have an education qualification requirement.

    For all additional information related to this vacancy announcement please click here.

    • Applications are valid for 90 days after submission date.
    • Applicants will be referred to selecting officials as additional vacancies occur.
    • Payment of Permanent Change of Station (PCS) costs is not authorized based on a determination that a PCS move is not in the Government interest.

    You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

    You will be evaluated based on paid and unpaid experience including volunteer work, along with education.

    Applicants can claim the following eligibilities:

    • NAF Preference - Involuntarily Separated From the Military
    • NAF Preference - Spouse Employment Preference (SEP)
    • NAF Priority Consideration - Business Based Action
    • NAF Priority Consideration - Current Appropriated Funds Employee CNE (APF)
    • NAF Priority Consideration - Current/Former NAF Employee (CNE/FNE)
    • NAF Priority Consideration - Outside Applicant Veteran (OAV)
    • NAF Priority Consideration - Spouse/Widow/Parent of Veteran (OAV)

    Read more Security clearance Not Applicable


