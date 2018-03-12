Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Must be a US Citizen.

Males must be registered or exempt from Selective Service. www.sss.gov

Must be determined suitable for federal employment.

Must participate in the direct deposit pay program.

May be required to successfully complete a probationary/trial period.

See Other Information section for additional requirements.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocation expenses (i.e. PCS) or relocation incentives as described in 5 USC 5753 may be authorized in accordance with applicable travel regulations.

All eligibility, qualifications, and time-in-grade requirements must be met by the referral cut-off date.



Must receive and maintain appropriate vaccination(s) and immunizations.



Within the Department of Defense (DoD), the appointment of retired military members within 180 days immediately following retirement date to a civilian position is subject to the provisions of 5 United States Code 3326.



Must be able to obtain an interim and/or final (e.g., confidential/secret/top secret, etc.) security clearance prior to entrance on duty AND must be able to maintain the required level of clearance while employed in the subject position. Failure to obtain and maintain the required level of clearance may result in the withdrawal of a job offer or removal.



Successful completion of a pre-employment drug test is required. A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the applicant fails to report to the scheduled drug test appointment. Incumbents of drug testing designated positions will be subject to random testing. Please Note: Marijuana is a Schedule I drug under the Controlled Substances Act and therefore use of marijuana is illegal under Federal law regardless of State laws. A positive drug test result for marijuana (or any other drug tested for) will result in withdrawal of the tentative job offer and ineligibility to apply for a position within the Department of Defense for 6 months from the date of the drug test.



Selectee(s) must meet any applicable credentialing or privileging requirements prior to appointment.



Work is performed in areas where potentially harmful physical and chemical agents are present. These agents may include, but are not limited to: fumes, dust, heat, ionizing and non-ionizing radiation and chemicals. Efforts to ensure worker safety include engineering controls, training, work procedures, and medical surveillance programs. Medical surveillance includes medical examinations of workers.





Positions that are supervisory/ managerial require that first time supervisors/managers complete a one-year trial/probationary period if not previously completed in a competitive or other excepted service position.



Supervisors in the executive branch have a heightened personal responsibility for advancing government ethics. The selectee will be required to review the 14 General Principles of Ethical Conduct at 5 CFR 2635.101.

DEGREE: Doctor of Medicine or Doctor of Osteopathy from a school in the United States or Canada approved by a recognized accrediting body in the year of the applicant's graduation. If your Doctor of Medicine or equivalent degree is from a foreign medical school that provided education and medical knowledge substantially equivalent to accredited schools in the United States, you must have a permanent certification by the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG), a Fifth Pathway Certificate for Americans who completed premedical education in the United States and graduated education in a foreign country, or successfully completed the U.S. Medical Licensing Examination.

LICENSING: Active, permanent, full, unrestricted physician license to practice medicine in any state, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, or a territory of the United States.

RESIDENCY: 2 years of residency in the specialty; plus an additional 2 years of training, residency, fellowship or experience in the specialty. This experience/training will include experience providing comprehensive occupational medical services to include, but not limited to performing fitness for duty examinations, evaluating health effects from occupational or environmental exposures, communicable disease program implementation, Emergency Management implementation; experience applying principles, practices, and theories of Occupational Medicine to workplace situations.

Completion of a residency program in the specialty approved by the American specialty board or AOA, board certification, or board eligible.

Current clinical competence (e.g., privileged to independently practice as an Occupational Medicine Physician within the past 2 years, actively practiced within the past 2 years by having encountered a sufficient number of clinical cases to represent a broad spectrum of the privileges required).

No health status contraindications to granting clinical privileges.

Board certification is desired but not required.

In order to qualify for this position, your resume must provide sufficient experience and/or education, knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the duties of the specific position for which you are being considered. Your resume is the key means we have for evaluating your skills, knowledge, and abilities as they relate to this position. Therefore, we encourage you to be clear and specific when describing your experience.Applicants must meet the following Basic Requirements of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Qualifications Standards Manual: Applicants must possess:Applicants must also be able to satisfy clinical privileges requirements which, in addition to the above, includes the following:SELECTIVE PLACEMENT FACTOR: This position has a selective placement factor that will be used to screen out ineligible candidates. The selective placement factor is: possession of Basic Life Support (BLS) Certification. Failure to document the current certification in your resume or application documents will result in an ineligible rating.Additional qualification information can be found from the following Office of Personnel Management website:Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., professional, philanthropic, religious, spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment.

Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the qualification requirements if the applicant can provide documentation indicating that the foreign education is comparable to that received in an accredited educational institution in the United States. It is the responsibility of the applicant to provide such evidence when applying for further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html.



See the Office of Personnel Management's General Policies for information on crediting education.

This position is covered by the Department of Defense Priority Placement Program.



Additional vacancies may be filled by this announcement.



Recruitment incentives may be authorized to eligible new hires.



Relocation incentives may be authorized.



Active duty military members MAY apply under this announcement. If selected, appointment eligibility requirements must be met prior to the effective date of appointment.



A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the selectee fails to meet the pre-employment requirements, including failure to report to any of the scheduled appointments.



The Department of the Navy uses E-Verify to confirm the employment eligibility of all newly hired employees. To learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities, visit www.dhs.gov/E-Verify.



If you are unable to apply online and request information about the Alternate Application process, please contact the Department of Navy's Employment Information Center.



Federal annuitant information: The selection of an annuitant is subject to the Department of Defense and Department of the Navy policy on the employment of annuitants. Policy information may be found at: http://www.secnav.navy.mil/donhr/Documents/CivilianJobs/FedCivAnnuitants.pdf



ICTAP Applicants: To be considered well-qualified and exercise selection priority as an ICTAP candidate for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must satisfy all qualification requirements for the position and receive a rating in the well qualified category or higher. For more information about ICTAP eligibility please review the following link: http://www.public.navy.mil/donhr/Employment/CivJobOpps/Documents/ICTAP_Statement.pdf.

