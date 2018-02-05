Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Orthodox Christian Chaplain - Office of Campus Ministry

Guided by Georgetown's Catholic and Jesuit tradition, with its abiding commitment to interreligious collaboration, the Office of Campus Ministry equips students to lead lives of deeper meaning, belonging and purpose.

The Orthodox Christian Chaplain brings the depth and diversity of Orthodox Christian traditions to bear on the search for meaning, belonging and purpose for all students through religious services, religious education, pastoral care and counseling, retreats, and the promotion of ecumenical and interreligious understanding. Reporting to the Managing Director for Campus Ministry, the Orthodox Christian Chaplain has duties that include but are not limited to:

Religious Services and Education

Conducts weekly liturgical services and others as required by the liturgical calendar.

Recruits and trains student leaders.

Promotes a spirit of inclusion for the diversity of Orthodox Christian traditions represented by the Georgetown community, as well as other interested participants.

Provides weekly or bi-weekly opportunities for learning and reflection in the Orthodox tradition.

Pastoral Care, Counseling, and Retreats

Regularly conducts the sacrament of confession.

Provides religious/spiritual counseling as needed and refers to university resources as appropriate.

Organizes and hosts fall and spring weekend retreats.

Community-Building and Administration

Cultivates a vibrant, inclusive, and supportive campus community.

Advises the Orthodox Christian Fellowship (OCF) board in their programming and development as leaders.

Cultivates donor and alumni support with the Office of Advancement.

Oversees chaplaincy communications and manages the chaplaincy budget.

Interreligious Support

Participates in department meetings.

Attends annual university-wide liturgies.

Collaborates with other university chaplains on interreligious services/events.

Promotes understanding of the Orthodox Christian tradition.

Requirements

Master of Divinity degree

Ordination as Orthodox priest

3 years of related experience supporting a culturally and religiously diverse Orthodox community

