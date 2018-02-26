A/P Assistant - $21-23/hr
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- District of Columbia, DC
- Posted
- Feb 26, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
AP Clerk needed ASAP for an amazing non-profit organization located in the DC metro area! The organization is heavily involved with the community, catering to women and children. The organization is a lovely, bright, and welcoming environment to work in. Their main mission is to give back to their community! This is a wonderful opportunity for someone who is seeking growth in AP. This is a contract position offering an hourly rate of $21-23/hr, with the potential of possibly converting to a perm position offering a salary in the high 40's!
Duties:
- Reviews, codes and enter all invoices, check request, Petty Cash and expense reimbursements into accounting software in a timely manner
- Distributes invoices to appropriate managers for authorization in a timely manner
- Assure invoices are matched with Purchase Orders, and purchase orders are properly coded to the appropriate program, grant and site codes
- Reviews Account Payable aging reports regularly, identifies vendors to be paid and submits aging report with suggested payments to Controller orCFO for approval for weekly check runs
Requirements:
- Bachelor's Degree in Accounting or Business preferred. Minimum requirement: Associate's Degree in Accounting/Finance.
- Must have two – three years of experience in bookkeeping or accounting experience.
- Exp. with GP Dynamics is a plus