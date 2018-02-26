AP Clerk needed ASAP for an amazing non-profit organization located in the DC metro area! The organization is heavily involved with the community, catering to women and children. The organization is a lovely, bright, and welcoming environment to work in. Their main mission is to give back to their community! This is a wonderful opportunity for someone who is seeking growth in AP. This is a contract position offering an hourly rate of $21-23/hr, with the potential of possibly converting to a perm position offering a salary in the high 40's!

Duties:

Reviews, codes and enter all invoices, check request, Petty Cash and expense reimbursements into accounting software in a timely manner

Distributes invoices to appropriate managers for authorization in a timely manner

Assure invoices are matched with Purchase Orders, and purchase orders are properly coded to the appropriate program, grant and site codes

Reviews Account Payable aging reports regularly, identifies vendors to be paid and submits aging report with suggested payments to Controller orCFO for approval for weekly check runs Interested candidate's, please forward your resume to Andrea Wilkinson at awilkinson@nri-staffing.com for immediate consideration.

Requirements: