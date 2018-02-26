Property Accountant - NWDC
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- District of Columbia, DC
- Posted
- Feb 26, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Accountant
- Industry
- Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Seeking a Property Accountant for a commercial real estate firm located in the DC area. The firm focuses on multifamily and office properties. They are known on an international basis with their class A apt. buildings throughout the country. The firm needs an experienced and top-notch Property Accountant to come in and assist them with the accounting aspect of things for their firm.
Duties:
- AP/AR/GL
- Review and approve A/P vouchers, payroll data entries, A/R adjustments
- Journal entries
- Ability to prepare monthly and qrtly variance analysis and monthly balance sheets
- Financial reporting
- Assist and review the workflow of Leasing Admin., A/R, and A/P Sup.
Interested candidates, please forward your resume to Andrea awilkinson@nri-staffing.com for immediate consideration.
Qualifications:
- BS in Accounting
- CPA (preferred)
- 3+ yrs exp. of public accounting/commercial real estate accounting
- Knowledge of property management (financial accounting/recoveries/budgeting/forecasts)
- Strong communication & presentation skills
Similar jobs
-
New
-
-