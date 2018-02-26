Seeking a Property Accountant for a commercial real estate firm located in the DC area. The firm focuses on multifamily and office properties. They are known on an international basis with their class A apt. buildings throughout the country. The firm needs an experienced and top-notch Property Accountant to come in and assist them with the accounting aspect of things for their firm.

Duties:

AP/AR/GL

Review and approve A/P vouchers, payroll data entries, A/R adjustments

Journal entries

Ability to prepare monthly and qrtly variance analysis and monthly balance sheets

Financial reporting

Assist and review the workflow of Leasing Admin., A/R, and A/P Sup.

Interested candidates, please forward your resume to Andrea awilkinson@nri-staffing.com for immediate consideration.

Qualifications: