District of Columbia, DC
Feb 26, 2018
Mar 20, 2018
Seeking a Property Accountant for a commercial real estate firm located in the DC area. The firm focuses on multifamily and office properties. They are known on an international basis with their class A apt. buildings throughout the country. The firm needs an experienced and top-notch Property Accountant to come in and assist them with the accounting aspect of things for their firm.

Duties:

  • AP/AR/GL
  • Review and approve A/P vouchers, payroll data entries, A/R adjustments
  • Journal entries
  • Ability to prepare monthly and qrtly variance analysis and monthly balance sheets
  • Financial reporting
  • Assist and review the workflow of Leasing Admin., A/R, and A/P Sup.

Interested candidates, please forward your resume to Andrea awilkinson@nri-staffing.com for immediate consideration.

Qualifications:

  • BS in Accounting
  • CPA (preferred)
  • 3+ yrs exp. of public accounting/commercial real estate accounting
  • Knowledge of property management (financial accounting/recoveries/budgeting/forecasts)
  • Strong communication & presentation skills

