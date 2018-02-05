As a Technical Analyst, support the Audit Readiness Team using a test procedure and financial operations skillset at Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake.

Essential Job Functions:

Execute test procedures to evaluate financial operations effectiveness and satisfaction of operational requirements.

Organize work and tasks related to Internal Control Testing, Business Segment Testing from NAVAIR and FMO, work with the Financial Improvement Audit Readiness (FIAR) team to create test sample packages, tick and tie the related attributes, and communicate test status and results to FIAR team, process owners, and financial operations management.

Work with established test procedures in support of assessable units; coordinate responses to annual Management Internal Control Programs (MICP) with process owners; maintain control-testing records in support of audit requirements, works within Navy ERP to capture transactions at various stages, and combines all Key Supporting Documentation for an accounting event into an audit package that is ready for submission.

Requirements

Required Skills:

Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. citizenship is required.

High school diploma plus 8 years of relevant experience; or an Associates degree plus 4 years of relevant experience; Bachelor degree with 2 years of relevant experience.

Ability to obtain and maintain a security clearance.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills - articulate.

Ability to work with and contribute to a team.

Must have experience with Microsoft Office Word and Excel.

Desired Skills:

Experience with Navy ERP.

Bachelor's degree plus 2 years experience.

