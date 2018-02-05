DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.

DCS has recently won Navigation and Timing (PM PNT) contract and is looking to hire a Database Administrator II/SharePoint Administrator with experience working with the Army's Program Manager Position, Navigation and Timing (PM PNT).Essential Job Functions:Providing Integrated Logistics Support Services in accordance with Army regulation and policy such as AR 700-142, AR 700-127, AR 70-1, AR 750-1, AR 735-5, 710-3, DoDI 5000.02 and Title 10 Unites States Code Sections 2466 and 2464.Coordinating, planning, and executing logistics efforts in support of PM PNT programs, initiatives, and goals.Reviewing, developing and documenting the Integrated Logistics Support elements for PM PNT products for government approval such as Life Cycle Support Plan (LCSP), Core Logistics Assessment (CLA), Core Depot Assessment (CDA), Depot Source of Repair (DSOR) Analysis, Integrated Logistics Assessment (ILA).Creating, reviewing and updating logistics documentation in support of PM PNT acquisition and milestone activities.Conducting maintenance assessments; equipment distribution and fielding; and new equipment training with information and material provided by the Government IAW the PM PNT integrated master schedule for all PM PNT products and IAW Government provided checklists and manuals.Participating in Integrated Product Teams, developing product support initiatives, and providing schedule inputs for PM PNT systems.Preparing and providing input into the formulation of short and long-range logistics and product support planning. This includes providing input, analysis, and recommending changes to logistics resource planning and budgetary products derived from logistics requirements as well as assisting with the planning and coordination of the Operations Program Summary (OPS) 29 or depot maintenance budgetary process; POM Program Reviews; and Weapon System Reviews (WSR).Assisting in the development of internal controls, policy standards, and procedures as new policy, laws, and directives are released.Supporting and attending fielding synchronization meetings by coordinating, preparing, and briefing information associated with PM PNT systems in support of PM PNT product integrated master schedules.Supporting logistics audits and audit readiness testing by maintaining, collecting, reviewing, updating, and providing logistics and sustainment documentation to PM PNT leadership and Government audit teams IAW Government auditing decisions. Audits supported by PM PNT include the following the Army Audit Agency audit of select Non-Standard Equipment Transitioning to a Program of Record, ASA Financial Management & Comptroller's monthly General Equipment (GE) Audits, DA/G4/Logistics Innovation Agency GE Follow-on Audits and the Department of Defense Inspector General Audit Agency GE Audits.Assisting in drafting Statements of Objectives, Statements of Work, Performance Work Statements, Performance Specifications, and associated solicitation documentation and provide technical advice and assistance regarding proposal evaluation.Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.A bachelor's degree in an applicable field plus one full academic year of graduate education in the specialized field; or, a bachelor's degree in a specialized field plus 3 years of applicable experience; or, a bachelor's degree in any field with a minimum of 5 years of specialized experience.Must have a US Security Clearance.