As Administrative Support, assist the Audit Readiness Team at Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake.

Essential Job Functions:

Execute test procedures to evaluate financial operations effectiveness and satisfaction of operational requirements.

Organize work and tasks related to Internal Control Testing, Business Segment Testing from NAVAIR and FMO, work with the FIAR (Financial Improvement Audit Readiness) team to create test sample packages, tick and tie the related attributes, and communicate test status and results to FIAR team, process owners, and financial operations management.

Work with established test procedures in support of assessable units; coordinate responses to annual Management Internal Control Programs (MICP) with process owners; maintain control-testing records in support of audit requirements, works within Navy ERP to capture transactions at various stages, and combines all Key Supporting Documentation for an accounting event into an audit package that is ready for submission.

Requirements

Required Skills:

Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. citizenship is required.

High school dimplome plus 5 years' or relevant experience.

Ability to obtain and maintain a security clearance for the duration of employment.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to work with and contribute to a team.

Experience with Microsoft Office Word and Excel.

Desired Skills:

Experience with Navy ERP.

Post-secondary education a plus.

