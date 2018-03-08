Job Description

Booz Allen Hamilton has been at the forefront of strategy and technology for more than 100 years. Today, the firm provides management and technology consulting and engineering services to leading Fortune 500 corporations, governments, and not-for-profits across the globe. Booz Allen partners with public and private sector clients to solve their most difficult challenges through a combination of consulting, analytics, mission operations, technology, systems delivery, cybersecurity, engineering and innovation expertise.

Budget Analyst

Key Role:

Perform complex financial and administrative reporting for programs and contracts. Conduct cost, schedule, contract performance, variance, and risk analyses and prepare reports, as required. Participate in the development of cost controls, procedures, systems, and forecasting techniques to evaluate contract or program status, ensuring compliance with government and customer requirements. Perform work on assigned government mandated cost or accounting management systems. Provide work leadership for junior employees.

Basic Qualifications:

-5+ years of experience with performing cost estimation and analysis

-2+ years of experience with working in a contracting and subcontracting environment

-1+ years of experience in working with incentive or award type contracts

-Experience with Microsoft Excel required

-TS/SCI clearance required

Additional Qualifications:

-BA or BS degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, or a related field preferred; MBA degree a plus

-PMP Certification preferred

Clearance:

Applicants selected will be subject to a security investigation and may need to meet eligibility requirements for access to classified information; TS/SCI clearance is required.

