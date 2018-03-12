Not required

GS-9 Grade Level: Two years of progressively higher level appropriate graduate education leading to a Master's degree, OR



Master's or equivalent graduate degree in fields such as economics, social sciences, public policy, OR



One year of specialized experience at the GS-07 grade level in the federal service or at a comparable level of difficulty outside the federal service.



GS-11 Grade Level: Three years of progressively higher appropriate graduate education leading to a Ph.D. degree, OR



A Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree in fields such as ecomomics, social sciences, public policy, OR



One year of specialized experience at the GS-09 grade level in the federal service or at a comparable level of difficulty outside the federal service.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILL, AND ABILITY REQUIREMENTS:The critical knowledge, skills and abilities (KSAs), gained through education, experience and/or training, needed to successfully perform the duties of the position:Knowledge of issues related to biomedical and health services policy, including a general understanding of the medical and clinical sciences and their relationship to relevant federal health policies and programs:To provide objective background information and limited public policy analysis on federal policies and programs related to biomedical and health services policy for Members and committees of the U.S. Congress.Ability to design and utilize research and analytical methods and techniques:To assemble, analyze, and interpret information to identify and evaluate public policy issues and options.Ability to write on issues related to biomedical or health services policy:To write descriptive and background reports, memoranda, and other documents with limited analysis for Congress.Knowledge of issues related to biomedical and health services policy, including a general understanding of the medical and clinical sciences and their relationship to relevant federal health policies and programs:To provide objective, in-depth public policy analysis and background information on federal policies and programs related to biomedical and health services policy for Members and committees of the U.S. Congress.Ability to design and utilize research and analytical methods and techniques:To research, analyze and synthesize complex information and evaluate implications of various policy alternatives.Ability to write on issues related to biomedical or health services policy:To write analytical and descriptive reports, memoranda, and other products supported by appropriate background research for Congress.

The Congressional Research Service, within the Library of Congress, is part of the Legislative Branch of the federal government. As such, all positions are in the excepted service.



The salary range indicated reflects the locality pay adjustment for the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. This is a non-supervisory, bargaining unit position.



The appointment tenure for this position is full-time temporary; flexible work schedules may be available. The position description numbers for this vacancy announcement are: 4745 (GS-9) and 4746 (GS-11). Relocation expenses are not authorized for the person(s) selected under this vacancy announcement.



The Library reserves the right to fill a lesser or greater number of vacancies indicated during the life of this vacancy announcement.



Appointment/retention is subject to a favorable evaluation of an appropriate personnel security/suitability investigation.



Those Graduate Recruit Program participants who are converted from a temporary appointment to a permanent position, and who have not yet completed the one-year probationary period required of all new Library employees, will be required to do so. Time served in the temporary appointment will not count toward completion of this one-year probationary period requirement.



CRS staff not placed in a permanent position under the Graduate Recruit Program will return to the position occupied before entering the program or a position of similar grade and duties without loss of federal service tenure or seniority. Before applying, other Library of Congress employees should consult their supervisor or service unit management regarding the status of their position should they be selected for the program but not placed in a permanent position.



The Library of Congress is an equal opportunity employer.



This agency provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities. If you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify Hope Hanner-Bailey at CRSGraduateRecruit@crs.loc.gov or (202) 707-1342. The decision on granting reasonable accommodations will be made on a case-by-case basis.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Completed application packages will be forwarded to a panel of CRS staff that will first assess applicants against basic eligibility and general education requirements of the position. An evaluation panel will then assess the degree to which candidates meet the critical knowledge, skills and abilities (KSAs) required to perform the duties of the position and offer the better qualified candidates an opportunity for an interview in person, by telephone or by other telecommunications means. In addition to the critical KSAs listed above, the following competencies will also be addressed during the interview:



Ability to convey analysis and information orally through briefings, consultations and other presentations.

Ability to exercise objectivity in all phases of analysis, consultation and/or oral presentations.

Ability to communicate effectively other than in writing.