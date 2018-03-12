Economist (Health), ZP-0110-III/IV, BEA-D-VFP
- Employer
- USAJobs
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Mar 12, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Not required
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Help
Applicants must meet all qualification requirements by the closing date of this announcement.
Qualification requirements in the vacancy announcements are based on the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Qualification Standards Handbook, which contains federal qualification standards. This handbook is available on the Office of Personnel Management's website located at http://www.opm/gov/qualifications.
Basic Entry Requirements for All Grade and Band Levels:
Degree: economics, that included at least 21 semester hours in economics and 3 semester hours in statistics, accounting, or calculus.
OR
Combination of education and experience: courses equivalent to a major in economics, as shown above, plus appropriate experience or additional education.
Evaluation of Experience
Examples of qualifying experience include:
- individual economic research assignments requiring planning, information assembly, analysis and evaluation, conclusions and report preparation;
- supervisory or project coordination assignments involving a staff of professional economists, and requiring the evaluation and interpretation of economic information; or
- teaching assignments in a college or university that included both class instruction in economics subjects and one of the following (1) personal research that produced evidence of results, (2) direction of graduate theses in economics, or (3) service as a consultant or advisor on technical economics problems.
BAND LEVEL REQUIREMENTS:
Band III (GS-11/12)
In addition to meeting the Basic Entry Requirements above, applicants must have the experience listed below.
EXPERIENCE: You must have one year of specialized experience equivalent to the next lower grade/band (GS-9) equivalent level or band II. Examples of specialized experience include: compiling and assembling health economic material and applying statistical techniques and analysis to data; possessing responsibility for collecting health economic data from a primary or variety of sources; providing written analysis to communicate health economic findings; manipulating or analyzing health economic data; preparing statistical tables and reports; conducting research and preparing preliminary write-ups of findings; locating and collecting relevant data to analyze a specified problem and communicating health economic concepts at various levels.
OR
EDUCATION: 3 years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a Ph.D. degree or Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree.
Band IV (GS-13/14) In addition to meeting the Basic Entry Requirements above, applicants must have the experience listed below.
Specialized Experience: For the Band IV, you must have one year of experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the Band III or GS-12 grade level in the Federal service. Examples of specialized experience include: compiling and assembling health economic material and applying statistical techniques and analysis to data; possessing responsibility for collecting health economic data from a primary or variety of sources; manipulating or analyzing health economic data; providing written analysis to communicate health economic findings; managing research tasks concerning health economic measurement; publish research papers on health economic research; provide advice on health economic matters to officials; locating and collecting relevant data to analyze a specified problem; and communicating health economic concepts at various levels.
Education can not be substituted at this grade/band level.
Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional, philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.
The following links provide information on various hiring authorities that may enable you to apply through merit assignment procedures, or be eligible for a non-competitive appointment.
Read more
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
Your application includes your:
- Resume,
- Responses to the online scored occupational questionnaire, and
- Required supporting documents.
1. Minimum Requirements: Your application must show that you meet all requirements, including the education, and/or experience required for this position. You will be found "not qualified" if you do not possess the minimum competencies required for the position. If your application is incomplete, we will rate you as ineligible. Your resume and/or optional cover letter must support your responses to the scored occupational questionnaire, or your score may be lowered.
2. Rating: The scored occupational questionnaire will evaluate you on the following competencies; please do not provide a separate written response:
- Knowledge of health economics and of the techniques and methods of economic research.
- Ability to use statistical or econometric techniques.
- Ability to work with colleagues on group or team projects.
- Ability to write about economic statistics and research.
- Ability to communicate in person to general and specialist audiences.
We will review your resume, optional cover letter, and supporting documentation to determine if you meet the minimum qualifications for the position. If you meet the minimum qualifications stated in the vacancy announcement, we will compare your resume, optional cover letter, and supporting documentation to your responses on the scored occupational questionnaire (True/False, Yes/ No, Multiple Choice questions) and place you in one of three pre-defined categories. These categories are "gold,' "silver," and "bronze." However, your resume and/or optional cover letter must support your responses to the scored occupational questionnaire,or your score may be lowered. Candidates placed in the "gold" category will be identified for referral to the hiring manager and may be invited for an interview.
How you will be evaluated for preference eligibility: Within each category, those entitled to veterans' preference will be listed at the top of the pre-defined category for which they are placed. Preference eligible with a service-connected disability of 10% or more will be listed at the top of the highest quality category (gold) depending on the position and grade level of the job.
If you are a displaced or surplus Federal employee (eligible for the Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP) or Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan (ICTAP)), you must receive a rating of at least 85 out of 100 to be rated as well qualified to receive special selection priority.
We recommend that you preview the online questions for this announcement before you start the application process.
To preview questions please click here. Read more Security clearance Not Applicable
Similar jobs
-
New
-
New
-
New