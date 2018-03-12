Student Volunteer Program Requirements



U.S. Citizen

At least 16 years of age

Actively enrolled at least half-time in a degree seeking accredited educational institution

Good Academic standing

Available to work at least 20 hours a week

Free from conflict of interest

Must be able to pass a valid background check willing to sign a non disclosure agreement

Continued enrollment in qualifying academic program for the duration of volunteer service.

Letter of reccomendation from a teacher, counselor or school administrator(High School Applicants ONLY)

In addition to the Key Requirements listed in this vacancy annoucement the Student Volunteer must also possess the following qualities:Ability to work well in a team environmentAbility to communicate orally and in writing to a variety of audiencesExcellent interpersonal skillsAbility to organize a variety of assignements simultaneously to meet deadlines.A working knowledge of computer applications such as Microsoft Word, Excel, Power Point and Outlook.

Student Status: Definition of a student- applicant must be enrolled in an accredited high school, technical or vocational school, two year or four year college or university, graduate or professional school. You must be considered in good academic standing. Individuals must be taking at least a half-time academic, vocational, or technical course leading to a degree, diploma, or certificate. "Half-time" is defined by the school in which the student is enrolled.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application must show that all requirements are met, including education. You will be found "INELIGIBLE" or "NOT QUALIFIED" if you do not possess the minimum requirements described above. If your application is incomplete, you will be deemed ineligible.

