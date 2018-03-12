Student Volunteer Intern
- Employer
- USAJobs
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Mar 12, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Entry Level and Intern
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Student Volunteer Program Requirements
- U.S. Citizen
- At least 16 years of age
- Actively enrolled at least half-time in a degree seeking accredited educational institution
- Good Academic standing
- Available to work at least 20 hours a week
- Free from conflict of interest
- Must be able to pass a valid background check willing to sign a non disclosure agreement
- Continued enrollment in qualifying academic program for the duration of volunteer service.
- Letter of reccomendation from a teacher, counselor or school administrator(High School Applicants ONLY)
Ability to work well in a team environment
Ability to communicate orally and in writing to a variety of audiences
Excellent interpersonal skills
Ability to organize a variety of assignements simultaneously to meet deadlines.
A working knowledge of computer applications such as Microsoft Word, Excel, Power Point and Outlook.
Student Status: Definition of a student- applicant must be enrolled in an accredited high school, technical or vocational school, two year or four year college or university, graduate or professional school. You must be considered in good academic standing. Individuals must be taking at least a half-time academic, vocational, or technical course leading to a degree, diploma, or certificate. "Half-time" is defined by the school in which the student is enrolled.Read more
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
Your application must show that all requirements are met, including education. You will be found "INELIGIBLE" or "NOT QUALIFIED" if you do not possess the minimum requirements described above. If your application is incomplete, you will be deemed ineligible.
To preview questions please click here.
