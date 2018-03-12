Complete application with all required documentation.

Bachelor or higher technical degrees and law degree.

Proof of active Bar Membership in good standing.

U.S. Citizen or National.

Writing Sample (answer to Vacancy Question 11 serves as the writing sample)

Must Provide a Copy of School Transcripts.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

A good understanding, both theoretical and practical, of the engineering sciences and techniques and their application to professional engineering. This can be demonstrated by one of the following:



Professional registration-- Current registration as a professional engineer by any State, the District of Columbia, Guam or Puerto Rico. Written test--Evidence of passing the Engineer-in-Training (EIT) examination or the written test required for professional registration, administered by the Boards of Engineering Examiners in various States, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico. Specified academic courses-- Successful completion of at least 60 semester hours in the physical, mathematical and engineering sciences and including the courses specified in the basic requirements. The courses must be fully acceptable toward meeting the requirements of a professional engineering curriculum as described in paragraph A. Related curriculum--Successful completion of a curriculum leading to a bachelor's degree in engineering technology or in an appropriate professional field, e.g., physics, chemistry, biology, architecture, computer science, mathematics, hydrology, or geology, may be accepted in lieu of an Engineering degree, provided the applicant has had at least 1 year of professional engineering experience with professional engineering supervision and guidance.

Evaluating combined Intellectual Property (IP) assets and providing legal advice. Formulating ideas and communicating them effectively to various stakeholders via clear, logically-developed opinions and decisions regarding patentability. Effectively working with others. Conducting and managing patent prosecution, examination or administration which demonstrates a thorough knowledge and application of patent laws and rules of practice.

Successful completion of a law degree (minimum: J.D. or equivalent).Proof of active membership of the Bar of any state, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, or any U.S. territory, in good standing.Demonstration of recent, extensive and comprehensive experience with the following:Experience must have been at a sufficiently high level of difficulty to clearly show that the candidate possesses the required professional and technical qualifications to litigate and/or prosecute issues and to draft decisions directed to patentability.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

You must meet the United States Office of Personnel Management's (OPM) qualification requirements by the closing date of this announcement. To qualify for this position, you must be a Member in good standing of the Bar and meet the technical degree requirements outlined within the Qualification section.



Individuals with an Electrical Engineering and/or Biotechnology/pharma degree are strongly encouraged to apply.



To be considered for this position, you must possess the following:



(A) Proof of successful completion of a full 4-year course of study in an accredited college or university leading to a bachelor's or higher degree in the study of engineering, chemistry, or biology.



For an engineering degree, the curriculum must:



1. Be accredited by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) as a professional engineering curriculum;



OR



2. Include differential and integral calculus and courses (more advanced than first-year physics and chemistry) in five of the following seven areas:

a) statics, dynamics

b) strength of materials (stress-strain relationships)

c) fluid mechanics, hydraulics

d) thermodynamics

e) electrical fields and circuits

f) nature and properties of materials (relating to particle and aggregate structure to properties)

g) any other comparable area of fundamental engineering science or physics, such as optics, heat transfer, soil mechanics or electronics



OR



(B) A combination of Education and Experience. This combination of college level education, training and/or technical experience must have furnished both:



• A thorough knowledge of the physical and mathematical sciences underlying professional engineering;

If you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959, you must certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System. If you are exempt from registration under Selective Service Law, you must provide appropriate proof of exemption. Visit the Selective Service System website for details. This is a Non-Bargaining Unit position.



This is a Public Trust position and has a risk level designation of "high." Background Investigation - If selected for this position, you may be required to complete a Declaration for Federal Employment (OF-306) to determine your suitability for Federal employment by authorizing fingerprinting, a credit check and a background investigation.



Probationary Period - If selected, you will be required to complete a trial period of up to two years.



Relocation expenses will not be paid.



All Federal employees must receive salary payments by direct deposit.



Drug Testing - All applicants tentatively selected for this position may be required to submit to a drug test to screen for illegal drug use prior to appointment and, if appointed, the individual will be subjected to random drug testing procedures. All appointments are contingent upon a negative drug test result.



The Ethics in Government Act of 1978, as amended, requires senior officials in the executive, legislative and judicial branches to file public reports of their finances as well as other interests outside the Government. If selected for this position you will be required to file a Financial Disclosure Report (OGE Form 278). The OGE 278 is available to the public. The primary purpose of disclosure is to assist agencies in identifying potential conflicts of interest between a filer's official duties and the filer's private financial interests and affiliations.



The USPTO participates in E-VERIFY. For more information on E-Verify, please visit here. http://www.dhs.gov/files/programs/gc_1185221678150.shtm



Federal agencies, including the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), must provide reasonable accommodation to applicants with disabilities where appropriate. USPTO Job Applicants requiring reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process should request accommodation(s) from the USPTO at https://uspto.entellitrak.com. Determinations on requests for reasonable accommodation will be made on a case-by-case basis.



The United States Patent and Trademark Office is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy and gender identity), national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, marital status, disability, genetic information, age, membership in an employee organization, retaliation, parental status, military service, or other non-merit factors. If you believe that you have been discriminated against and would like to file an EEO complaint, you must do so within 45 days of the date of the alleged discriminatory act. Claims of employment discrimination must be submitted to the attention of the USPTOs Office of Equal Employment Opportunity & Diversity via email (oeeod@uspto.gov) or phone (571-272-8292).

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your resume, supporting documentation and self-assessment answers will be evaluated for required competencies and specialized experience. The self-assessment questions cover the following competencies:



• Knowledge of legal matters associated with patent prosecution, examination, litigation, and administration.

• Knowledge of Patent Trial and Appeal Board jurisdiction, rules, and procedures.

• Ability to communicate effectively, orally and in writing

• Knowledge of evaluating, applying, and interpreting patent law

• Ability to lead people



Your application will then be evaluated and rated by a subject matter expert panel via federal government selection procedures.



Qualified applicants are assigned to one of these two categories:



• Best Qualified - Possessing recent exceptional experience with a background that demonstrates a superior level of knowledge, skills, abilities, and competencies required to perform the duties of the position



• Well Qualified - Possessing good recent experience with a background that demonstrates a satisfactory level of knowledge, skills, abilities, and competencies required to perform the duties of the position

