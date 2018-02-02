ELECTRICIAN

Sentara Healthcare
Norfolk, VA
Feb 02, 2018
Mar 20, 2018
Construction and Skilled Trades, Electrician
Specialty Trades
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
Job Description: The Electrician is experienced in industrial or institutional wiring, preventative maintenance and has a strong background in troubleshooting and repair. This individual installs, maintains and repairs wiring systems, circuits, electrical fixtures and electrical equipment using schematics, diagrams, blueprints. Responsibilities include conducting operational tests of the electrical systems; following operational and departmental guidelines; and for meeting all regulatory and compliance requirements.

High School Grad or Equivalent OR
Trade School Graduate

Required: Related - 5 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Required: Drivers License, Journeyman Electrician

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Equipment Maintenance, Equipment Selection, Installation, Monitoring, Repairing, Service Orientation, Technology/Computer, Troubleshooting

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Some facilities require Master Electrician (MELE). 1 year post-secondary/vocational training in electrical theory, circuitry, codes, and troubleshooting with courses in blueprint reading mechanical drawing, mathematics, electrical theory, and electrical work. Familiarity with the National Electric Code (NEC) and the Statewide Building Code.

