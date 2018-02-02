ELECTRICIAN
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Feb 02, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Construction and Skilled Trades, Electrician
- Industry
- Specialty Trades
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent OR
Trade School Graduate
Experience
Required: Related - 5 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Drivers License, Journeyman Electrician
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Equipment Maintenance, Equipment Selection, Installation, Monitoring, Repairing, Service Orientation, Technology/Computer, Troubleshooting
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Some facilities require Master Electrician (MELE). 1 year post-secondary/vocational training in electrical theory, circuitry, codes, and troubleshooting with courses in blueprint reading mechanical drawing, mathematics, electrical theory, and electrical work. Familiarity with the National Electric Code (NEC) and the Statewide Building Code.