Sentara Healthcare is currently seeking a full time Senior HR Consultant for Compensation. This position will be based at our corporate office in Norfolk, VA. Requirements for the position include a Bachelor's degree and at least 3 years of HR work experience.

Support the VP, Compensation/Benefits/Performance Management and the Director, Compensation/Performance Management in the design, budgeting, implementation, and reporting of compensation practices and policies of Sentara Healthcare. The role requires the ability to manage a number of tasks simultaneously with minimal supervision while meeting deadlines with good organizational and interpersonal abilities.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Human Resources - 5 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Bachelor's degree in Human Resource Management or comparable degree in a related field that may include finance or accounting required. Five years of human resources, compensation or healthcare operations experience required. High level knowledge of HRIS/Payroll systems, Microsoft Office Suite, and the ability to work with complex spreadsheets required. Strong written/oral communication skills with demonstrated ability to communicate effectively within all levels of a complex, multi-location organization required.