SENIOR COMPENSATION CONSULTANT
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Feb 02, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Consultant and Strategist
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Healthcare is currently seeking a full time Senior HR Consultant for Compensation. This position will be based at our corporate office in Norfolk, VA. Requirements for the position include a Bachelor's degree and at least 3 years of HR work experience.
Support the VP, Compensation/Benefits/Performance Management and the Director, Compensation/Performance Management in the design, budgeting, implementation, and reporting of compensation practices and policies of Sentara Healthcare. The role requires the ability to manage a number of tasks simultaneously with minimal supervision while meeting deadlines with good organizational and interpersonal abilities.
Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree
Experience
Required: Human Resources - 5 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Bachelor's degree in Human Resource Management or comparable degree in a related field that may include finance or accounting required. Five years of human resources, compensation or healthcare operations experience required. High level knowledge of HRIS/Payroll systems, Microsoft Office Suite, and the ability to work with complex spreadsheets required. Strong written/oral communication skills with demonstrated ability to communicate effectively within all levels of a complex, multi-location organization required.