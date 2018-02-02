Clinical Authorization Specialist

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Chesapeake, VA
Posted
Feb 02, 2018
Closes
Mar 12, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Healthcare is currently recruiting for a Clinical Authorization Specialist to work Full-time (40hrs/wk) Days in support of our Specialty Pharmacy operations in Chesapeake, VA.

Responsible to maintain, confirm and secure referrals, authorization, or pre-certifications required for patients to receive medical procedures and/ or medication / enteral therapy. Ensure accuracy and completeness of patient account information and maintains database of payer authorization requirements. Adheres to policies and procedures in order to comply with performance and compliance standards and to ensure cost effective and appropriate healthcare delivery.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent OR
Trade School Graduate - LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSE

Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Analyzing Insurance Policies - 1 year, Clinical - 2 years, Home Health - 1 year, Hospice - 1 year, Pharmacy Technician - 2 years

License
Required: Cert Pharm Tech Board, Cert Pharmacy Tech, Licensed Practical Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
2 years of clinical experience or Pharmacy Tech experience required.

