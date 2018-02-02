Clinical Authorization Specialist
Expiring today
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Chesapeake, VA
- Posted
- Feb 02, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 12, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Healthcare is currently recruiting for a Clinical Authorization Specialist to work Full-time (40hrs/wk) Days in support of our Specialty Pharmacy operations in Chesapeake, VA.
Responsible to maintain, confirm and secure referrals, authorization, or pre-certifications required for patients to receive medical procedures and/ or medication / enteral therapy. Ensure accuracy and completeness of patient account information and maintains database of payer authorization requirements. Adheres to policies and procedures in order to comply with performance and compliance standards and to ensure cost effective and appropriate healthcare delivery.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent OR
Trade School Graduate - LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSE
Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Preferred: Analyzing Insurance Policies - 1 year, Clinical - 2 years, Home Health - 1 year, Hospice - 1 year, Pharmacy Technician - 2 years
License
Required: Cert Pharm Tech Board, Cert Pharmacy Tech, Licensed Practical Nurse
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required:
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
2 years of clinical experience or Pharmacy Tech experience required.
Similar jobs
-
New
-
New
-