Temp - Traveler up to $70/hr RN for Hospital Expansion

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Norfolk, VA
Posted
Feb 02, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare, Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Hospital Expansion, Temp to Hire - Registered Nurses (RN)
Sentara Norfolk General is building 3 new floors on top of our Level 1 Trauma Center and Magnet Hospital. Be a part of our exciting growth with a special assignment and pay rate! RNs with one or more years of hospital experience to work 13 weeks earning up to $70 per hour as a temporary hire as we kick off our new floor expansion! After the 13 week assignment, enjoy the option of remaining a Sentara employee. Must have experience in Critical Care, Intermediate Care, Oncology, Burn/Trauma or Post Surgery.
Complete an online application at www.sentaracareers.com or Email Resume to aeread@sentara.com

Education Level
RN-Associate's Degree OR
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR
RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR
RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR
RN-Master's Level Degree

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
New Hire Education Requirement: All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire. BSN or MSN preferred. Meets and maintains any requirements defined by specific specialty; Critical Care/IMCU ACLS within 1 year of hire; Emergency Care - ACLS & PALS or ENPC within 1 year of hire; Oncology Care ONS/ONCC or Sentara approved course Chemotherapy & Biotherapy Provider Card within 6 months of hire. Women's Care - Perinatal departments; NRP within 6 months of hire. Inpatient Pediatrics. PALS within 6 months of hire. All Direct Care RN's required to have BLS within 90 days of hire.

