Sentara Family Medicine Belleharbour is seeking a NP or PA to join their team. This is a full time position working Mon-Fri, 730a-5pm. No call.

The Physician Assistant (PA) is responsible for the provision of health care services to individuals, families, and/or groups who receive their care under the auspices of the medical group. Health care services include conducting health assessments, prescribing/providing treatments/interventions, promoting health, and providing disease prevention and management. Health care services are provided under the direction and supervision of assigned primary care physician (collaborative agreement). The PA is expected to participate in quality assurance and improvement activities, engage in member of the team activities, and use resources (human and material) appropriately.

Education Level

Master's Level Degree - PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Physician Assistant

Preferred: Advanced Cardiac Life Support

Skills

Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Speaking

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Physician's Assistant experience preferred. The PA maintains continuing education credits of as prescribed by licensing body and The medical group and maintains prescriptive authority; acquires special clinical competencies as required by the group; participates in quality assurance and utilization management activities; and assists with risk management functions.