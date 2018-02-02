NP or PA FAMILY MEDICINE BELLEHARBOUR
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Suffolk, VA
- Posted
- Feb 02, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Medical Doctor and Physician
- Industry
- Healthcare, Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Family Medicine Belleharbour is seeking a NP or PA to join their team. This is a full time position working Mon-Fri, 730a-5pm. No call.
The Physician Assistant (PA) is responsible for the provision of health care services to individuals, families, and/or groups who receive their care under the auspices of the medical group. Health care services include conducting health assessments, prescribing/providing treatments/interventions, promoting health, and providing disease prevention and management. Health care services are provided under the direction and supervision of assigned primary care physician (collaborative agreement). The PA is expected to participate in quality assurance and improvement activities, engage in member of the team activities, and use resources (human and material) appropriately.
Education Level
Master's Level Degree - PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Basic Life Support, Physician Assistant
Preferred: Advanced Cardiac Life Support
Skills
Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Speaking
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Physician's Assistant experience preferred. The PA maintains continuing education credits of as prescribed by licensing body and The medical group and maintains prescriptive authority; acquires special clinical competencies as required by the group; participates in quality assurance and utilization management activities; and assists with risk management functions.