Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Associate Director for Residential Ministry - Campus Ministry

Guided by Georgetown's Catholic and Jesuit tradition, with its abiding commitment to interreligious collaboration, Campus Ministry equips students to lead lives of deeper meaning, belonging, and purpose..

The Associate Director for Residential Ministry supports this mission by managing and leading a multi-faith team of 23-30 volunteer residential chaplains in the undergraduate residence halls. In the spirit of the Jesuit tradition of cura personalis ("care for the entire person"), the Associate Director supports and guides the work of residential chaplains in providing hospitality, pastoral support and opportunities for reflection for students of all religious and spiritual identities. S/he upholds the values and ideals of Georgetown University as a Catholic, Jesuit University and is committed to promoting Georgetown's Catholic identity and Jesuit mission. Reporting to the Director for Graduate and Undergraduate Student Formation, the Associate Director has duties that include but are not limited to:

Leadership and Management of Residential Ministry Activities

Manages annual recruitment and selection of residential chaplains (including Jesuit, ordained and lay individuals) in consultation with advisory committee of Campus Ministry and Residential Living colleagues (and Jesuit Community rector for Jesuits).

Equips residential chaplains through comprehensive orientations and on-going trainings

Meets with each resident chaplain regularly throughout the year and maintains regular communication.

Conducts mid-year and end-of-year student evaluations and manages the annual renewal process in consultation with advisory committee.

Oversees chaplains-on-call system and serves as backup support when needed.

Serves as residential chaplains' primary point person for support, guidance, and supervision regarding their ministry in the residence halls; and ensures family members and guests also abide by all related policies and procedures.

Ensures strong communication and coordination with colleagues in Campus Ministry, Residential Living, and other key offices within Student Affairs.

Engages residential chaplains and Residential Education colleagues around Georgetown University's Catholic identity and Jesuit mission.

Oversees and supports residential chaplain communication with residents.

Collects and tracks chaplain engagement data and provides mid-year and year-end reports on Residential Ministry's impact.

Safety Net Case Management and Crisis Response

Works to ensure strong communication and coordination with colleagues in Campus Ministry, Residential Living, and other key offices within Student Affairs.

Supports the University's Case Management/Safety Net team, ensuring appropriate communication and coordination with residential chaplains and other Campus Ministry chaplains, within established guidelines for confidentiality.

Coordinates Residential Ministry response to crises on campus at the direction of the Director of Campus Ministry.

Designated as an “emergency employee,” coordinates operations of Residential Ministry during university closures, including serving as chaplain-on-call.

Residential Chaplain

Serves as a residential chaplain for all students - of all religious and spiritual identities - in the given residence area.

Offers regular hospitality, pastoral support and reflection opportunities for residents.

Supports Residential Education staff (Resident Assistants and Community Directors) by regularly attending weekly meetings and programs, and by reaching out in times of need.

Engages and promotes the goals of Residential Ministry and Campus Ministry, as well as the University's Catholic identity and Jesuit mission to residents.

Administrative and Operational

Works with Residential Services and Facilities to provide functional and appropriate living quarters for residential chaplains and their families; coordinates repairs and maintenance.

Manages on-boarding/off-boarding and active status of residential chaplains and family members, including administrative and housing/facilities details.

Maintains all program policies and procedures, and ensures compliance with those of the university, Campus Ministry and Residential Living.

Ensures all Residential Ministry participants have current background checks on file and are current on all required trainings.

Oversees all Residential Ministry communications, including reports, blog articles, meeting/program calendar, website and print materials.

Oversees financial transactions and residential ministry budget, and manages program declining balance cards (DBCs).

Supports Advancement fundraising efforts.

Oversees logistical support for residential ministry meetings.

Requirements

Master of Divinity or equivalent combination of graduate theological, ministerial and counseling education, training, and supervised ministry experience

equivalent combination of graduate theological, ministerial and counseling education, training, and supervised ministry experience Clinical Pastoral Education or similar supervised ministry training

4 years of relevant experience in ministerial work and management

Membership in good standing in their religious tradition

Strong interpersonal skills, excellent verbal and written communication skills, and attention to detail

