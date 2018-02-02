Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Administrative Assistant II - Georgetown University Law Center

The Administrative Assistant provides administrative support services to, on average, ten (10) full-time law faculty members. S/he works directly with assigned faculty providing Microsoft Office and Google-related application work, answering telephones, maintaining calendars, photocopying, and maintaining Canvas, Courseware, and TWEN sites. Reporting to the Director, the Administrative Assistant has additional responsibilities that include but are not limited to:

Administrative Support

Creates class rosters, photo seating charts, and PowerPoint presentations.

Oversees room requests and coordinates with A/V and IST for needed services.

Provides travel and calendar support by managing calendar requests for faculty, managing student office hours schedules for assigned faculty, and assisting with travel arrangements for external conferences.

Submits reimbursement requests for university-related travel, working with Financial Affairs to ensure timely processing.

Liaison / Reception

Acts as a liaison between assigned faculty and students, other faculty, external professionals and collaborators, RAs, and GULC departments.

Acts as a liaison between faculty and other support functions of Faculty Support, including photocopy, mailroom, and supply services.

Provides directional and informational services to visitors, students, and the Law Center community at large.

Communicates with guest speakers for classes and seminars; files guest parking pass requests and guests reimbursements.

Answers phone calls and transfers to individual faculty members, taking messages to pass along as requested.

Printer & Copier Maintenance

Maintains the shared printers located near workstations, including replacing toner cartridges and maintaining paper supply as needed.

Troubleshoots printer and copier problems and calls for service as necessary.

Assists with printing issues on faculty members' office printers and computers when required for class preparation.

Escalates service issues to appropriate Xerox, Faculty Support, and IST staff and follows up to ensure resolution.

Special Projects

Completes special projects as requested by assigned faculty, paying close attention to detail, quality of work, and project timelines.

Works with library staff to process requests for reference materials; ensures timely delivery and return and triages library requests regarding overdue books and scholarship updates.

Meets with appropriate individuals to discuss project details and progress.

Performs basic Westlaw/Lexis and other on-line database research as needed.

Assists with the editing of faculty writing and research, based upon an assistant's availability, individual interest, and area of expertise when necessary.

Requirements

High School diploma or equivalent; Bachelor's degree strongly preferred

Prior experience in administrative support and customer service roles

Experience with the practical application of routine office practices and techniques

Strong communication skills

Past experience with Microsoft Office, G Suite (Google), and Adobe

Ability to gain proficiency with other campus-wide technologies, as needed

