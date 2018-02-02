Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Paid Intern, Georgetown Center on Poverty and Inequality (2 opportunities) - Georgetown University Law Center

The Georgetown Center on Poverty and Inequality (GCPI) works with policymakers, researchers, practitioners, and advocates in developing effective policies and practices that alleviate poverty and inequality in the United States. The Center's areas of anti-poverty work include national, state, and local policy and program recommendations that help marginalized girls, promote effective workforce and education policies and programs for disconnected youth, and develop policy to combat deep poverty. The Center seeks two (2) temporary paid interns to support its Economic Security and Opportunity Initiative (ESOI) for the development of policy solutions that would reduce poverty in America.

The Intern provides research and administrative support to a Co-Director and other staff in duties that include but are not limited to:

Performs document editing, review, and formatting, and develops charts.

Provides logistics coordination and administrative support for convenings, events, meetings, and phone conferences.

Handles communications and media outreach and support.

Supports development, operations, and other activities as assigned.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

Social science research experience

Commitment to the values of GCPI's ESOI

