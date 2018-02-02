Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Grants and Contracts Administrator 3 - Georgetown University Medical Center

Georgetown University Medical Center is committed to excellence in research, education and the improvement of human health and well-being. Emphasizing service, we are dedicated to the Catholic, Jesuit principle of cura personalis — "care of the whole person."

The Grants and Contracts Administrator 3 handles the negotiation and administration of extramural awards from government and industry, drafting sub agreements and any necessary legal documents that might be required in connection with such awards. S/he acts as an official liaison with external organizations in regards to sponsored research agreements and establishes the restricted accounts in the University's financial systems, maintaining accurate data on all awards in the University's information systems and communicating this information to all parties on a need to know basis. Reporting to the Deputy Director of the Office of Sponsored Research, the Grants and Contracts Administrator 3 has additional responsibilities that include but are not limited to:

Reviews agreements for sponsored research to insure that the terms and conditions are negotiated in accordance to the University's policies and procedures and that the University receives terms that are favorable and in its best interest.

Acts as a liaison between the University and sponsoring agencies and provides guidance and problem-solving assistance when necessary; initiates and concludes negotiations in a timely manner.

Reviews and submits progress reports prepared by the Investigators to the sponsoring agencies; assists the Investigators with project closeout activities.

Oversees the performance of administrative and budgeting tasks to insure that awards are established in a timely fashion in the University's financial information system and that the budget information entered is accurate.

Grants submissions via electronic applications.

Assists the Subcontract Specialist in identifying terms and conditions for outgoing sub agreements to other institutions.

Assists the Office of Sponsored Research management personnel in database cleanup activities.

Provides ad hoc reports to management and department administration.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree; a degree in Business Administration or Accounting preferred

Three to five years of previous grant and contract work experience

Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, and Power Point

Excellent communication skills, an eye for detail, and the ability to work with a wide range of people with a customer service attitude

Certified Research Administrator or willingness to study and prepare to obtain this credential preferred

Familiarity with financial databases, spreadsheets, federal grants, and contracts preferred

