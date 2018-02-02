Montgomery College is Maryland's premier community college, serving more than 60,000 students each year through credit and noncredit programs. We are dedicated to providing an exceptional education for all of our students, and we recognize that our faculty and staff are integral to our continued success. We give employees the environment, tools, and opportunities they need to make a difference.

Job Title

Communication Studies Faculty

Job Description Summary

Montgomery College, Rockville and Takoma Park , has a need for 2 Full Time Communication Studies faculty members (F02411 & F02476) in the ELAP, Linguistics and Communication Studies Department beginning Fall 2018. We are seeking an enthusiastic and dedicated teacher who exhibits a high degree of professionalism, a strong commitment to our students, and demonstrates the ability to motivate and educate in an engaging manner. The successful candidate will be committed to teaching in a multi-cultural, two-year environment, and welcome the opportunity to work with students with diverse learning abilities. Montgomery College provides an excellent opportunity to teach in a large, urban community college setting. This position is part of a collective bargaining unit and requires payment of dues or a service fee.Montgomery College is a public, fully accredited, open admission institution. Led by President DeRionne P. Pollard, Ph.D., MC is dedicated to student success and widely recognized for the quality and scope of its academic programs. Do you want to join us in our mission of providing an exceptional education and fostering student success? The faculty and staff of MC are integral to our continued excellence. We are looking for dedicated professionals for opportunities throughout the College.Job Description

Duties and responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Teach Introduction to Human Communication, Public Speaking, Business and Professional Communication, and other communication courses.

Teach 30 semester hours of courses per academic year related to Communication Studies.

Teach a varied schedule of courses that may include day, night, early morning, weekend and/or accelerated sections, online, or on another campus if needed. Opportunities may exist for teaching summer classes.

Teach one or more sections of the Introduction to Human Communication course in area high schools as part of the dual - enrollment program.

Serve on or lead department, discipline, campus, or college-wide committees; participate in course and program development; and mentor part-time faculty.

Engage students in their learning through active collaborative learning approaches.

Incorporate the use of educational enterprise platform such as Blackboard and other relevant technology into instruction, including inexpensive or no-cost resources in the development and delivery of instruction.

Meet with students outside of class to assist them with being successful college students.

Apply culturally relevant pedagogies to the teaching and learning process.

Advise students about program curriculum, transfer opportunities, and careers in Communication Studies.

Maintain an active program of professional development and participate in professional organizations and activities.

Required Qualifications:

Master's degree or higher in Human Communication or Communication Studies with a minimum of 18 graduate semester hours in the discipline.

Experience teaching Introduction to Human Communication, Public Speaking, or Business and Professional Communication and other communication-related courses

Ability to integrate technology and classroom-related computer software and portals, including Blackboard, for course delivery

Eligible applicants must currently be authorized to work in the United States and not require employer visa sponsorship.

Preferred Qualifications:

Ph.D. in Human Communication or Communication Studies

Experience teaching Communication Studies in a post-secondary setting.

Experience teaching distance learning and/or hybrid courses

Experience leading academic initiatives.

Application Process:

Apply online at http://www.montgomerycollege.edu/employment

Online applications must be received by March 15, 2018

For consideration, you must:

Include dates of employment in your application or attachment;

Submit a cover letter along with an un-official copy of your transcripts from your highest degree earned.

